It only took 38 seconds for things to get heated between the Bruins and Blues on Saturday night.

This marked the first time Boston and St. Louis met since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in which the Blues won at TD Garden. And even though some Bruins players chalked this up to “just another game,” it certainly felt they came out with a vengeance right out of the gate.

Tempers flared between Zdeno Chara and Oskar Sundqvist when the 42-year-old defenseman laid a huge hit on Schenn that sent him into the boards. Brayden Schenn intervened and gave Chara a shove from behind.

You can view the hit here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

And there’s still so much hockey left to be played.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images