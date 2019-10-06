Two NFC South teams prepare for divisional battle this weekend as each win becomes increasingly important.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the Saints in New Orleans. Both teams completed massive Week 4 victories, and will try to replicate that success come Sunday.
The Bucs are hoping to even the Saints record to 3-2 and jump right into first place with a win.
Here’s how to watch Buccaneers vs Saints online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images