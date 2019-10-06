Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two NFC South teams prepare for divisional battle this weekend as each win becomes increasingly important.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the Saints in New Orleans. Both teams completed massive Week 4 victories, and will try to replicate that success come Sunday.

The Bucs are hoping to even the Saints record to 3-2 and jump right into first place with a win.

Here’s how to watch Buccaneers vs Saints online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images