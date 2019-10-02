Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The St. Louis Blues open up their Stanley Cup defense Wednesday night in the first game of the 2019-20 NHL season.

The Washington Capitals head to the Enterprise Center to take on the defending Stanley Cup Champions on Opening Night. Braden Holtby looks to put the Capitals in the win column on night No. 1, while Jordan Binnington hopes to prove his rookie season was no fluke.

Here’s how you can watch Capitals vs. Blues online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Network

Watch: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images