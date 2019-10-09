Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cardinals had themselves a record-setting first inning in Game 5 of the National League Divisional Series between St. Louis and the Braves.

Atlanta sent righty Mike Foltynewicz to the mound for the fifth and final game of the National League Divisional Series, and he instantly ran into trouble. After giving up a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt, the Cards began piling on the runs, plating 10 runs in the inning.

Here’s how the frame broke down:

Cardinals 1st Inning

• Walk

• Sacrifice Bunt

• RBI Single

• Safe on E3

• RBI Walk

• 2-RBI Double

• IBB

• RBI Walk (to the pitcher)

• 2-RBI Double

• 2-RBI Double

• Fly Out to RF

• Dropped 3rd Strike, Safe at First, Run Scores

• Groundout to 3B 10-0 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 9, 2019

St. Louis’ 10-run first inning sets the record for most runs scored in the first inning of a Major League Baseball postseason game, per MLB Stats.

The @Cardinals' 10 runs scored are the most EVER in the 1st inning of a #postseason game. pic.twitter.com/CUO6vyZj6i — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 9, 2019

The 10-run inning is tied for the most runs scored in any postseason inning as well, per ESPN Stats and Info. In fact, the Cardinals are the first of those teams to score 10 runs in a frame without a home run.

The Cardinals are the first team in MLB postseason history to score 10 runs in an inning without hitting a HR. For reference, the largest comeback in MLB postseason history was 8 runs, engineered by the 1929 Athletics with their 10-run 7th inning in Game 4 of the World Series. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2019

Mercy.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images