The Cardinals had themselves a record-setting first inning in Game 5 of the National League Divisional Series between St. Louis and the Braves.
Atlanta sent righty Mike Foltynewicz to the mound for the fifth and final game of the National League Divisional Series, and he instantly ran into trouble. After giving up a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt, the Cards began piling on the runs, plating 10 runs in the inning.
Here’s how the frame broke down:
St. Louis’ 10-run first inning sets the record for most runs scored in the first inning of a Major League Baseball postseason game, per MLB Stats.
The 10-run inning is tied for the most runs scored in any postseason inning as well, per ESPN Stats and Info. In fact, the Cardinals are the first of those teams to score 10 runs in a frame without a home run.
Mercy.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images