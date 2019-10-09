It all comes down to this.
The best-of-five set between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals arguably has been the most exciting divisional-round series in the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs, and it will be wrapped up with a winner-take-all clash Wednesday night at SunTrust Park.
Three of the first four contests of the series were decided by two runs or less, so there’s no reason to believe Game 5 won’t be a thriller. Game 2 winner Mike Foltynewicz will toe the rubber for the Braves opposite Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Braves Game 5 online:
When: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5:02 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images