It all comes down to this.

The best-of-five set between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals arguably has been the most exciting divisional-round series in the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs, and it will be wrapped up with a winner-take-all clash Wednesday night at SunTrust Park.

Three of the first four contests of the series were decided by two runs or less, so there’s no reason to believe Game 5 won’t be a thriller. Game 2 winner Mike Foltynewicz will toe the rubber for the Braves opposite Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Braves Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5:02 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

