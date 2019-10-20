Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love watching young, promising quarterbacks play for teams that aren’t going anywhere, then we have the game for you.

The 2-4 New York Giants will host the 2-3-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a game between NFC cellar dwellers. That said, this game features No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray against No. 6 pick Daniel Jones, so fans could get a glimpse into the future of the NFL.

Plus, there are more than a few relevant fantasy stars in this contest.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs Giants:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

