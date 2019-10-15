Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It can’t possibly be this easy for the Washington Nationals, right?

Well, we’re about to find out.

The Nats and St. Louis Cardinals are set to meet at Nationals Park on Tuesday night for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. Washington, which is looking for its first ever visit to the World Series, currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-0, outscoring the Cards 13-2 so far.

Patrick Corbin is set to get the ball for the Nationals, while Dakota Hudson will take the mound for St. Louis.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Cardinals online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

