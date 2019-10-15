Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Who would have thought Carlos Correa would play such a pivotal role both defensively and offensively in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series?

He did, apparently.

The Houston Astros shortstop tied the ALCS up at one game apiece with the New York Yankees with his thrilling walk-off home run in the 11th, but it was his defense a few innings prior that potentially paved the way for him to be able to hit that homer.

DJ LeMahieu attempted to score in the sixth inning to try to give the Yankees a one-run lead and potentially head back to New York with a 2-0 series lead. But Correa corralled up the baseball that went off Jose Altuve’s glove and threw it right on the money to keep the game tied at 2-2.

And Altuve revealed after the game Correa said he believed was going to have a big night.

“(Correa) talked to me before the game and he was like, ‘Josey, I think I’m going to do something big tonight,'” Altuve told MLB.com’s Alyson Footer. “He really did. When he made the play, I was like, ‘OK, that was the one he was talking about.’ Then he goes and hits a homer. I love it.”

The best-of-seven series continues with Game 3 on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images