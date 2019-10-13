Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will continue their preseason Sunday afternoon when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

The Green are 2-0 this preseason after victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic. The Cavs should be a similarly easy opponent for Boston to roll over.

Of course, all eyes will be on center Tacko Fall, who has been the sensation of the preseason despite barely playing.

Here’s how to watch Hornets vs. Cavs online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

