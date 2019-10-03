Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CC Sabathia’s hopes of playing in the American League Divisional Series have been dashed.

The 39-year-old southpaw’s shoulder has kept him off the Yankees’ 25-man roster for their best-of-five series against the Minnesota Twins due to a nagging shoulder issue, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. New York manager Aaron Boone said Sabathia’s shoulder is “not bouncing back” the way they’d hoped after his recent stint on the injured list.

Boone says Sabathia, who plans on retiring at the end of the season, had a cortisone shot last week, per Feinsand.

CCSabathia will not be on the Yankees’ ALDS roster. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 3, 2019

Boone said the Sabathia decision had to do with his shoulder “not bouncing back.” Had a cortisone shot last week. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 3, 2019

“Been something we’ve been trying to deal with the past couple months,” Sabathia told reporters Thursday, per Newsday’s Erik Boland.

CC on his shoulder: “Been something we’ve been trying to deal with the past couple months.” — Erik Boland (@eboland11) October 3, 2019

First pitch for Game 1 of the Yankees-Twins ALDS on Friday is slated for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images