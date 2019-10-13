Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With time winding down until the first game of the NBA regular season, Boston Celtics fans have been concerned about the fate of their beloved Tacko Fall, who many hoped would somehow find a way to stay with the team.

Well C’s fans, you got your wish.

Boston was able to convert Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal after the team signed 23-year-old Max Strus to a standard NBA contract, according to a statement released Sunday by the Celtics. Details of the contract were not immediately made clear.

Celtics formally announce Tacko Two-Way. pic.twitter.com/YoQlp2T6KO — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 13, 2019

Fall will spend most of his time up in Portland, Me. playing for the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s G League affiliate. He can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics during the regular season.

The 7-foot-5 big man has long been a fan favorite, starting during his time with the University of Central Florida. Fans immediately embraced him after he signed his original contract with the Celtics, sparking “we want Tacko” chants during nearly every preseason game, no matter where the C’s have played.

And while the preseason is wrapping up, C’s fans can at least take comfort in knowing this may not be the last time they see Fall at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images