Gordon Hayward picked up nine points in the Celtics’ 107-106 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but the Boston forward suffered a small injury.

According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, Hayward was hit in the elbow at some point during the first half of the game at TD Garden, but didn’t make head coach Brad Stevens aware until the the third quarter. The good news, though, is that Stevens doesn’t believe it to be anything serious.

Hayward will be evaluated Monday, per Washburn.

Gordon Hayward told Stevens he got hit in the elbow in the first half but didn’t say anything until the 3Q. Stevens said it doesn’t appear to be serious. Will be checked Monday. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 7, 2019

Hayward racked up 22:24 on the court with three rebounds and as many assists in the victory.

