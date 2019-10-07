Gordon Hayward picked up nine points in the Celtics’ 107-106 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but the Boston forward suffered a small injury.
According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, Hayward was hit in the elbow at some point during the first half of the game at TD Garden, but didn’t make head coach Brad Stevens aware until the the third quarter. The good news, though, is that Stevens doesn’t believe it to be anything serious.
Hayward will be evaluated Monday, per Washburn.
Hayward racked up 22:24 on the court with three rebounds and as many assists in the victory.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images