Tacko Time in Boston has been extended a bit, and Celtics fans are eating it up.

The C’s announced Sunday that Tacko Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract had been converted into a two-way deal. The 7-foot-5 big man is now off to Portland, Maine, where he’ll play for the Maine Red Claws, and can spend 45 days with the Celtics in the 2019-20 season.

After the news broke, Twitter wasted no time losing its collective mind.

Tacko Twooooway pic.twitter.com/l2iaNg6YY4 — The Bully Pulpit Podcast (@BullyPulpitPod) October 13, 2019

Buckle up, Portland.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images