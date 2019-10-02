Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker hasn’t played a game in a Celtics uniform yet, but already is looking forward to the future with Boston.

Walker signed a four-year deal with the C’s this offseason to replace Kyrie Irving, who spurned Boston for the Brooklyn Nets. Walker already has expressed his desire to create “great chemistry” with his new teammates, and he plans to do the same with his coach.

The point guard spoke to reporters Tuesday following the Celtics’ training camp session and revealed he and Brad Stevens have “been talking a lot.”

“I’ve always felt that as a point guard I should have a relationship with my head coach,” Walker said, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Yeah, me and Brad, we’ve been talking a lot. We will. We have some things to grow with one another.

“That stuff just takes time, takes a lot of time,” he added. “So I’m looking forward to the growth between me and him.”

It’s already clear Walker will make a great teammate. And with the extra time he got overseas in China in the 2019 FIBA World Cup with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, we’re sure he will fit right in and have no issue building a relationship with Stevens.

