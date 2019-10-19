Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart does a little bit of everything for the Celtics.

The 25-year-old has played all five spots on the floor for Boston during his tenure with the team, seemingly filling any need it has. Yes, he primarily serves as a point guard, but what does Smart consider himself as?

“I’m a stretch 6,” Smart said, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “That’s what I call myself.”

Perfect.

Smart likely will anchor the Celtics bench unit to begin the season. His versatility certainly will be utilized by Brad Stevens in multiple lineup combinations, however.

The Oklahoma State product averaged 8.9 points and four assists in 80 games with the Boston.

