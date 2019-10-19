Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Williams and Romeo Langford suddenly have some company on the Celtics injury report.

Tacko Fall suffered a head injury Friday, head coach Brad Stevens told reporters following Saturday’s practice, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. He didn’t participate in Saturday’s session, which was more a cautious decision than anything else, according to Stevens.

“He was a little under the weather,” Stevens said. “It sounds like, just being very cautious about that. So, we’re hopeful that … he won’t enter concussion protocol but if he needs to, he will.”

Fall recently had his Exhibit 10 contract converted into a two-way deal, meaning he’ll spend the majority of his season with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. He can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics during the regular season, per two-way contract rules.

The 7-foot-5 (without shoes) big man has shown plenty of upside during his summer league and preseason appearances, leading Boston to open up a two-way slot in order to keep him around for the foreseeable future. Of course, Fall’s marketability doesn’t hurt, either. Crowds have clamored for the UCF product at every turn since he joined the organization in early July.

Williams, another young member of Boston’s frontcourt, is expected to workout Sunday as he attempts to make his way out of concussion protocol. The second-year big man caught an inadvertent elbow from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in Tuesday’s preseason finale.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images