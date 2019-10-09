Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall mania continue Sunday at TD Garden when the 7-foot-5 big man made his preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Boston Celtics ultimately came away with a 107-106 win, but much of the focus remained on Fall as he continues to fight for the team’s 15th and final roster spot. The UCF product on Tuesday turned the focus away from the court with an Instagram post of his new Ford pickup truck, which led teammate Vincent Poirier to unveil a nickname for the vehicle.

Poirier labeled the truck “La TackoMobile” in the photo’s comments.

We think the Tacko Truck may be more fitting, but to each their own.

Thumbnail photo via Sep 30, 2019; Canton, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Vincent Poirier (77) poses for a portrait during media day at High Output Studios. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports