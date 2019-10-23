Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the new-look Boston Celtics be a true contender in the Eastern Conference? We’re about to find out.

The C’s will kick off their 2019-20 campaign on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Right out of the chute the Celtics will see a familiar face, as Al Horford left Boston this offseason to sign with Philly. Horford already admitted the matchup will be a little surreal, but just how he fares against his old team, now led by Kemba Walker, remains to be seen.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers online:

When: Wednesday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images