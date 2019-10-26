The Boston Celtics have earned their first win of the season, and now they’re looking for their second.
After a thrilling victory over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on Friday, the Celtics now are at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Saturday.
It’ll be a reunion of sorts for former Celtic Marcus Morris, who now plays for New York. It would be Enes Kanter’s return to MSG, but he’s been ruled out due to an injury suffered Wednesday.
Here’s how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics online:
When: Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBA TV | NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images