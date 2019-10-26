Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have earned their first win of the season, and now they’re looking for their second.

After a thrilling victory over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on Friday, the Celtics now are at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Saturday.

It’ll be a reunion of sorts for former Celtic Marcus Morris, who now plays for New York. It would be Enes Kanter’s return to MSG, but he’s been ruled out due to an injury suffered Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics online:

When: Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV | NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images