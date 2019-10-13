Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Winovich called his touchdown and ensuing celebration Thursday night a “priceless” moment shared with his Patriots teammates.

It surely was a play the rookie linebacker never will forget, but if we’re speaking technically, his sentiment was incorrect.

Winovich, who scored his first TD since high school in New England’s win over the New York Giants, was fined a touch over $7,000 by the NFL for launching the football into the Gillette Stadium stands after finding the end zone. The 24-year-old likely isn’t sweating the punishment too much, but he felt the need to apologize to one person who apparently was affected by it.

Winovich and his mother likely won’t have anything to worry about. If the Michigan product’s early impressions are any indication, he has a very bright and lucrative future ahead of him.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images