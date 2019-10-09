Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you didn’t know any better, you might have thought the Patriots were playing in Foxboro this past Sunday.

New England fans certainly made their presence felt last weekend at FedExField, where the reigning Super Bowl champions took down the Washington Redskins with relative ease. In fact, even Patriots players themselves were taken aback by the number of supporters who made their way to the nation’s capital.

Pats Nation can be heard loud and clear in the video below, which captured the best sights and sounds from New England’s fifth consecutive victory to start the 2019 season.

From the touchdown celebrations to the Brady chants. Sights & sounds from the win in Washington. pic.twitter.com/tmgEkm5oip — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 9, 2019

Luckily for the Foxboro Faithful, the Patriots will be returning to Gillette Stadium this week following back-to-back road contests. New England will host the New York Giants on Thursday night in a matchup that has blowout written all over it.

