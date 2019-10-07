Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may only be preseason, but the Boston Celtics picked up their first win with the newest members of their team Sunday night.

Boston welcomed the Charlotte Hornets to TD Garden for the first of four preseason games and was able to eke out a 107-106 win. Jayson Tatum led the way with 20 points, while Javonte Green (15), Kemba Walker, Carsen Edwards (11) and Enes Kanter (11) all reached double-figures.

C’s fans also got their first look at Tacko Fall and were pretty pumped about it, judging by their “we want Tacko” chants followed by the ovation he was given.

It overall was a fun night for Boston. Check out some of the highlights from the game:

A little defense from Robert Williams III:

Time Lord wasting no time 💥 pic.twitter.com/K3rumM6xx6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 6, 2019

Walker and Gordon Hayward: a thing of beauty:

Not on Grant Williams’ watch:

We missed these:

Nice try.

Is it really a game without some hustle from Marcus Smart?

Marcus Smart = pure hustle pic.twitter.com/RihE3iSn0r — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 6, 2019

“We want Tacko!”

Tacko with the putback jam! pic.twitter.com/Khc38bTVtH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 7, 2019

*Dikembe Mutombo finger wave*

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images