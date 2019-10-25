Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fresh off an opening night victory Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers are set to take on another Western Conference team that projects to be a heavy hitter.

The Warriors are in the Bay Area on Thursday night for the Golden State Warriors’ season opener.

The Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-102 on Tuesday and now will face a Dubs team that not only is without Kevin Durant (who departed for the Brooklyn Nets and also is injured), but also Klay Thompson, who could miss all season with an ACL injury.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Warriors online:

When: Thursday, October 24, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images