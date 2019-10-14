Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coco Gauff just continues to smash records.

The 15-year-old phenom won her very first WTA singles title Sunday, defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final round of the 2019 Upper Austria Ladies Linz. She now is the youngest tennis player to win a WTA title since 2004.

Check out her winning moment:

GAUFF WINS IN LINZ 🇺🇸🏆 The youngest @WTA finalist in 15 years, @CocoGauff takes it one step further to win the title at just 15 years old.

She defeats Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/OPDXqHvypf — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 13, 2019

After the victory, the WTA tweeted out a video of Gauff mid-celebration.

TFW you claim your first WTA title at 15 years old!@CocoGauff | @WTALinz pic.twitter.com/3t1yBcv2vr — WTA (@WTA) October 13, 2019

It’s been quite the year for Gauff. In addition to Sunday’s WTA singles title, she also became the youngest tennis player to win a match at the US Open since 2014 and defeated the likes of some of the top tennis players in the world, like Venus Williams.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images