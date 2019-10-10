Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Kaepernick doesn’t appear to be a fan of the rumors that have surrounded him for quite some time.

So, he’s setting the record straight.

Kaepernick’s representatives on Thursday released a statement in question-and-answer- format addressing the “facts” surrounding the “false narratives” presently surrounding him. The 31-year-old has been without a job since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 after drawing national attention and scrutiny by kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racism and police brutality in the United States.

Here are some of the more notable talking points:

— Despite reaching out to “all 32 teams” about Kaepernick’s employment, he has yet to receive a job offer since his protests began in 2016.

— Like Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, Kaepernick is indeed allowed to seek employment in the NFL after filing a grievance.

— Kaepernick has not “demanded a specific salary in connection with his employment” whatsoever.

— Former 49ers coach Chip Kelly said Kaepernick was “zero distraction” back in 2016.

— Kaepernick opted out of his contract to “maximize potential employment opportunities” after 49ers general manager John Lynch told him he’d be cut before the 2017 season if he didn’t do so.

— Kaepernick is still good enough to play in the NFL.

Check out the full list, courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images