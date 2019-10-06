Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alright, Colts: Let’s see what you got.

Indianapolis, a respectable 2-2 through four games, will visit the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup. This has “blowout win for the Chiefs” written all over it, but maybe the Colts will show something at Arrowhead Stadium.

Probably not, though.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Chiefs online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images