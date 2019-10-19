Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor is once again embroiled in controversy.

The New York Times reported that the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is being accused of sexual assault again. The accuser alleges the assault took place last week outside of a pub in Dublin while in a vehicle.

McGregor hasn’t commented or been arrested for the allegations, but Irish police are investigating the situation. McGregor’s publicist released a statement to the New York Times denying the accusation.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” the publicist said. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

This is not the first time McGregor’s name has been in negative headlines in 2019. A New York Times report accused him of sexually assaulting a woman in December and he was charged with assault after video footage caught him punching a man in a bar over the summer.

“The Notorious” hasn’t fought in more than a year, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in the UFC lightweight championship bout. He hasn’t won a fight since defeating Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden at UFC 205, when he became the first UFC fighter to hold championship belts in two weight classes simultaneously.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images