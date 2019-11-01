Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gerrit Cole is not a happy camper following the Astros’ World Series loss, and his reaction likely is making a whole bunch of Houston fans nervous right now.

The righty clearly isn’t pleased after Houston fell 4-2 to the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. The Astros had clawed their way back from an 0-2 deficit to lead the series 3-2 after five games, but failed to close out the Fall Classic on their home turf.

Cole was in the bullpen during Game 7, but never took the mound despite warming up a handful of times. After the game, he was reluctant to speak with the media.

“Do I have to do it? Technically, I’m unemployed,” he said Wednesday night, per MLB Network’s Hazel Mae.

That’s right — Cole now is a free agent. So his next comment likely didn’t sit well is Astros fans, either.

“It was a pleasure to play in Houston,” he said.

Gerrit Cole was asked to speak to the media postgame.

Cole was wearing a hat with Scott Boras’ company logo emblazoned on the front while speaking with reporters after Game 7, but that’s not all.

Less than 24 hours after his initial comments, Cole has another message for Houston, which he posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Before I became an Astro I didn’t know much about Houston, but after two years you have made it feel like home,” Cole wrote. “So here’s what I know now. You have been overwhelmingly friendly, welcoming, and kind to my family and me. The Astros organization has been such a pleasure to play for, the Cranes are indeed special people and great owners. I’ve met lifelong friends on a team and learned a little about pitching along the way.

“Playing in front of you is really something special and has been an honor. The incredible support and passionate roars inspire our team to play at the highest level we possibly can. This is a relationship between a team and fans like no other that I know. Thank you for making us better people and better players. This was a great season. We have a lot to be proud of.”

Take it as you will.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images