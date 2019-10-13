Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hello, storylines.

The Dallas Cowboys, after a torrid start to the campaign, have some question marks after back-to-back losses against some top contenders in the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers (at home). Do Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. have what it takes to remain in the championship conversation?

New York, meanwhile, has endured a whole lot of pain while quarterback Sam Darnold sat out with mononucleosis. He has been cleared to return to play. Can he spark life in the Jets?

Here’s how to watch Cowboys-Jets

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Sep 22, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports