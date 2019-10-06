Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Arizona Coyotes haven’t qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2011-12 season.

Arizona is coming off of a ninth place finish in the Western Conference last season, ending the campaign with a 39-35-8 record. The Coyotes were extremely active this offseason as they attempt to break the playoff drought, acquiring Carl Soderberg, Phil Kessel and Dane Birks, while Alex Merulo took over as the team’s majority owner and signed Clayton Keller to a eight-year contract extension.

For more on the Coyotes’ busy offseason, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images