The 2019 WNBA season may be over, but the community outreach never stops — especially in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Sun have paired up with Nike as part of the “Game Grower” program, “a new program that invites girls across the country to create the inclusive, meaningful experiences in sport that they deserve,” according to a press release from the team.

Almost 40 percent of girls report not participating in a sport, according to a 2018 study conducted by the Women’s Sports Foundation. Additionally, girls’ sports drop out rates are nearly double that of boys by age 14.

The “Game Grower” program, which allows giving eighth-grade girls the opportunity to collaborate with participating WNBA and NBA teams, aims to get more young girls involved in sports. Participants will get the chance to participate in the Game Growers Training Camp at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon come January 2020.

Those interested in participating have until Nov. 16 to apply on the program’s website. Participants will be notified by Dec. 15.

