Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun evened the WNBA Finals at one game apiece with a 99-87 win in Washington, and now they’ll look to take a series lead in Game 3.

Elena Della Donne is questionable with a back injury after exiting in the first quarter of Game 2. Connecticut took full advantage during the league MVP’s absence, ultimately leading to an easy win.

If Delle Donne can’t go, will Washington’s depth be enough to help they take back the series lead? Time will tell.

Connecticut Sun (1-1) at Washington Mystics (1-1)

Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN

Recent meetings

After a convincing Game 1 win, the Mystics looked relatively lost without their star player in Game 2.

Washington was able to control the pace of play in Game 1 with Delle Donne on the court, but Jones and the Sun took over on Tuesday to even the series.

Players to watch

Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams have been a dynamic trio for the Sun during their postseason run.

Jones posted 32 points and 18 rebounds in Connecticut’s Game 2 win. Washington will need to keep her off the glass if they want to succeed in Game 3. Williams and Thomas combined for 43 points in Game 2.

Emma Meesseman will need to lead the charge for the Mystics if Delle Donne can’t go. She’s more than capable of doing so, but the question remains if Washington’s depth can step up to the plate.

Thumbnail photo via Ned Dishman/NBA Entertainment via Connecticut Sun