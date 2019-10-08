Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s do-or-die for the Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals as Connecticut looks to stay alive in the best-of-five series.

Luckily, the Sun have home-court advantage for Tuesday’s contest, although it didn’t help them much during Connecticut’s Game 3 loss Sunday afternoon. The Sun can keep their season alive, however, with a little bit of elbow grease.

If the Sun want to push a Game 5, they’re going to need a strong start under their belt. Connecticut came out flat-footed in Games 1 and 3 of the series, and it cost the Sun down the stretch in two potentially-winable games. There’s still time for the Sun to pull off the comeback, but time certainly is dwindling fast.

The Mystics, meanwhile, have been a bit banged up in the Finals. Despite being listed as questionable with back problems ahead of Game 3, Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins both took the court Sunday and reportedly are not listed on the Mystics’ injury report for Tuesday’s game.

Either way, Tuesday’s game is considered a must-win by both squads.

Connecticut Sun (1-2) at Washington Mystics (2-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN

Recent meetings

Both the Sun and the Mystics have found success in the WNBA Finals, although the series currently leans 2-1 in Washington’s favor. Connecticut stumbled in Game 1, but bounced back in Game 2 (thanks partly to a 32-point outing for Jonquel Jones) to even the series at one game apiece.

Game 3, however, didn’t go quite the way the Sun had hoped. Another flat start by Connecticut allowed the Mystics to take control early in the contest, leading to the Sun’s eventual defeat.

But in Game 4, anything is possible.

Players to watch

After being deemed questionable ahead of Game 3 on Sunday, both Delle Donne and Atkins are expected to play through their back problems in Game 4. Kristi Toliver and Natasha Cloud led the charge for the Mystics on Sunday with 20 and 19 points apiece, and could prove lethal in Game 4, as well.

The Mystics managed to stifle Jones and Courtney Williams in Game 3, but will need to do so again in Game 4 if they want to close out the series on the road. Washington must also keep an eye out for Alyssa and Jasmine Thomas, who are among the Sun’s most consistent players during the Finals.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images