The Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics were two of the WNBA’s top teams all season long entering the 2019 Finals.

Now, it all comes down to a single game. And in the end, one squad will be named WNBA champions.

This year’s WNBA Finals sure has been a wild one. Each game of the best-of-five series has been filled to the brim with dramatics: from devastating injuries and crushing mistakes to heart-stopping comebacks and record-setting performances.

And that leads us to Thursday’s all-important series-clinching contest.

The Sun are no strangers to the underdog role, having embraced their dark horse status through both the regular season and the postseason. This is Connecticut’s first appearance in the Finals since 2005, an opportunity they hope not to squander.

But there’s plenty on the line for the Mystics, as well. Elena Delle Donne is battling injury for the second postseason in a row, though she hasn’t let the herniated disk in her back stop her from doing all she can to take home the WNBA championship once and for all.

What’s more, neither team has a WNBA championship to its name. But that will change for one squad by the end of Thursday night. But the question is: who will it be?

Connecticut Sun (2-2) at Washington Mystics (2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET

Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN2

Online: WatchESPN

Recent meetings

After dropping a heartbreaker in Game 3 on Sunday, the Sun busted out a Game 4 victory Tuesday to push the series to a fifth an final game. All five of Connecticut’s starters scored 14-plus points in the contest, with Jonquel Jones (18 points, 13 rebounds) and Alyssa Thomas (17 points, 11 assists) leading the way with double-doubles.

Both the Sun and the Mystics have won one game at home and one game on the road during this best-of-five series. But only one will emerge victorious Thursday night.

Players to watch

She may still be battling a back injury, but Elena Delle Donne isn’t letting anything get in the way of claiming her first WNBA title. In fact, she’s managed to score 10-plus points in every Finals game except for Game 2, which she left in the first quarter due to back problems.

Other players the Sun should keep and eye on Thursday include Ariel Atkins (who also is battling a back injury), Kristi Toliver, Emma Meesseman and Natasha Cloud.

Connecticut has a few weapons of its own to utilize, as well. A strong outing from Jones, for instance, has proven lethal for any team that dares to underestimate her stealth and wit. Courtney Williams’ contagious energy and incredible range also give the Sun an edge.

And let’s not forget about Thomas, who’s been putting up impressive numbers in each game while coping with two torn labrums.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images