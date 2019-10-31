Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back on All Hallows’ Eve.
The retired NASCAR star and her superstar NFL quarterback boyfriend went as Deb and Uncle Rico from “Napoleon Dynamite” to a Halloween party Wednesday night. Of course, the outing led to a slew of photos that Patrick posted on Instagram.
Take a look:
“That’s going to be a good one.”📸 “How much you wanna make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains?… Yeah… Coach woulda put me in fourth quarter, we would've been state champions. No doubt. No doubt in my mind.”🏈 I didn’t dress up enough for Halloween in the past, it’s fun! 🙌🏼🎃👻 ps-fanny packs for life. Props to @abulaga75 and Brian for being Aaron and I! Nailed it! And to the one night stand and Judge/Altuve for being the costume winners! Oh! …..and the creepy guy who ate paper, sticks, and whatever else he could find to shock us! 😳
Nailed it.
