Like many people, Danica Patrick spent her Monday gushing over Aaron Rodgers.

Unsurprisingly, her praise came in the form of an Instagram post.

Rodgers was excellent Sunday afternoon, amassing six total touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 42-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders. The great performance by the star quarterback reignited talk that Rodgers should be in the NFL MVP conversation.

It also impressed his girlfriend, who was in the stands at Lambeau Field.

From Patrick’s post:

“While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field. Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs. 🐐 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

“Plus the hotness! Lucky girl. Let’s gooooooo!!!!”

That’s nice.

Rodgers and the Packers now are 6-1 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch-USA/TODAY Sports Images