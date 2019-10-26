Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (8:31 p.m. ET) Daniel Theis has returned in the third quarter.

UPDATE (8:22 p.m. ET): The Celtics announced at that Theis is questionable to return with an ankle sprain.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Celtics already were thin at their frontcourt heading into Friday’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors with Enes Kanter out.

And things got worse for Boston in the second quarter.

Daniel Theis was backpedaling on defense when he appeared to injure his ankle. The center remained down in visible pain before hobbling off the court and into the locker room.

Here is the play that Daniel Theis went down and headed to the lockroom b/c of pic.twitter.com/iWtLb2ji3t — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2019

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, Theis needed assistance after getting himself off the court.

Daniel Theis clearly in a lot of pain with the left ankle. He made it off the floor and down the tunnel, but had to be helped back after going out of view. Updates as soon as I get ‘em. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 25, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images