The Boston Celtics are trying to get a deal done with Jaylen Brown, just not at the figure that’s being reported, so says Danny Ainge.

Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that Brown had rejected a four-year, $80 million contract-extension offer from the Celtics. Instead, Brown was betting on himself to have a big year and thus command a more lucrative deal as a restricted free agent next summer, instead of reaching an agreement by Monday’s deadline.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked Thursday about the 4/80 report, and he denied it was correct.

“We are working to come to some result by Monday as our deadline, and the negotiations have gone well,” Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” via NBC Sports Boston. “It’s just not an accurate report, that’s all.

“We’ve given him numerous offers. We’ve been negotiating for a little while. So, that’s all.”

Brown had an underwhelming 2018-19 campaign but presumably will be taking on a bigger role this season with a revamped Celtics roster.

