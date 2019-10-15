Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You might think the Green Bay Packers have a great pair of running backs, maybe even the best in the NFL.

But if you’re not of the mindset they have the best backfield tandem in the NFL, well you might not want to tell that to Green Bay’s star wideout, Davante Adams.

All season long the Packers have been able to lean on Aaron Jones, who has cemented himself as one of the most productive backs around. But even on a night like Monday against the Detroit Lions where Jones struggled, they were able to turn to Jamaal Williams for help.

That prompted Adams to fire off this take Tuesday afternoon.

Our 1,2 punch at RB is the filthiest if u disagree well you’re on meth — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 15, 2019

At least he’s saying it with his chest!

Again, this is a very debatable topic. But you have to respect Adams for having such a strong stance on it that he’s willing to accuse those that disagree with him of abusing narcotics.

