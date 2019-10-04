If you own Davante Adams in fantasy football and you haven’t already, run — don’t walk — to your waiver wire and find some reinforcements for Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers on Friday ruled out their star receiver for their Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys as he recovers from turf toe. Adams injured the toe more than a week ago in Green Bay’s Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Thursday Night Football.”
The announcement has to be welcomed news for the Cowboys, who have had problems stopping Adams in the past. The wideout had his coming-out party vs. Dallas in the 2015 playoffs when he caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown at Lambeau Field, and he followed it up two years later with a five-catch, 76-yard showing at Dallas in the playoffs. He returned months later to torch the Cowboys for seven more receptions, 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Week 5 of the 2017 season.
As for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Co. now must go the “next man up” route. Adams’ team-high 25 receptions is nine more than the second-closest wideout, Marquez-Valdez Scantling. After that, Packers wideouts have combined for just 10 catches through four weeks. Expect Geronimo Allison — who scored a touchdown last week vs. the Eagles — to take on a far greater role in the passing offense, and if you’re looking for a deep fantasy sleeper, you might want to keep an eye on Jake Kumerow who was a full participant in practice all week after missing time with a shoulder injury.
Green Bay also will be without backup running back Jamaal Williams (concussion), and could be missing starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s listed as questionable.
Thumbnail photo via William Glasheen/The Post-Crescant via USA TODAY NETWORK