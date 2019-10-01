Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Just two days separate the Boston Bruins from the season opener, and David Krejci still is not a full-contact participant in practice.

The veteran center wore a red non-contact jersey in Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. He participated in some team drills at the beginning of practice before departing once contact drills began. The hope is that he’ll be ready for Thursday’s season opener against the Dallas Stars, but he’ll likely need a full-contact practice under his belt before then.

Krejci sustained the lower-body injury last Monday in the Bruins’ preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, falling awkwardly during his second shift of the night and not returning. In the ensuing days, head coach Bruce Cassidy expressed confidence that the injury wasn’t anything serious.

Over the last few practices, Par Lindholm has been centering the second line between Karson Kuhlman and Jake DeBrusk in Krejci’s absence.

