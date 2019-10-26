Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will be without David Krejci for a fourth straight game Saturday night.

Boston’s second-line center officially was ruled out after morning skate for the “rematch” of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. It’ll be the first time the B’s and reigning champs have met since Game 7 of the Final back in June.

Krejci has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 14. And while he won’t play Saturday against the Blues or Sunday against the New York Rangers, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that “Tuesday is looking good for him.” The Bruins on Tuesday will meet the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

Krejci also began the season on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury suffered during the preseason. As a result, he’s appeared in just five games this campaign.

Joakim Nordstrom, who also has been dealing with an upper-body injury, will be in the lineup Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images