David Ortiz is here to help Alex Rodriguez process one of his most painful memories.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees legends reminisced about Boston’s epic comeback win over New York in the 2004 American League Championship series. The FOX-produced trip down memory lane, titled “‘Reminiscing’ with Papi & A-Rod,” re-lives the time the Red Sox overturned a 3-0 series lead from the perspective of two of the leading protagonists, and Rodriguez shared it with his Twitter followers.

“In my first year with the Yankees, we had a 3-0 series lead in the 2004 ALCS and I was sure I finally would get to play in the World Series,” Rodriguez wrote. “After all, no team in history had ever come back from trailing three-zip, right?…”

“You know the rest,” Rodriguez continued. “A 9th-inning lead w/the best closer in history on the mound in Game 4, & we can’t close it out. A couple of walk-off wins courtesy of @davidortiz, that whole bloody sock thing…hey, I even tried to get creative to avoid being tagged on a little knubber &, well”

“Before we knew it, we were on the wrong side of the biggest playoff comeback in the history of baseball,” he continued. “It’s 15 years later and I still can’t get that series out of my mind. Wanna know why? Big Papi won’t let me. 🤣”

“He (Ortiz) was the series MVP, and as much as I hated to lose, I have to admit it was pretty cool to be a part of one of the greatest playoff series ever played,” Rodriguez concludes. “But Papi … do we have to keep reliving it like this?”

Yes, A-Rod. Yes you do, especially when the Yankees are down 3-1 against the Houston Astros in the 2019 ALCS and searching desperately for inspiration.

