Big Papi is back.

Over the last month or so, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been increasing the frequency of his public appearances since he was shot in the Dominican Republic back in June. He took another step forward Friday, rejoining the FOX Pregame show for the postseason as a studio analyst.

To kick off the show before Game 1 of the Houston Astros-Tampa Bay Rays American League Division Series, Ortiz gave a message to fans, was embraced by Alex Rodriguez and unleashed his signature laugh — all in less than a minute.

“Thank you for having me, thanks to all the fans who stuck with me, man,” Ortiz said. “All the prayers, everything, it was great. Thank you very much.”

We are so happy to officially have David Ortiz back on the set! Welcome back, @davidortiz! pic.twitter.com/rA6reYLMKq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2019

Awesome.

