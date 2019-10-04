Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz is back on your television sets this Major League Baseball postseason for a sixth straight year.

Ortiz will join Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez for pre and postgame coverage of the American and National League Division Series on FOX Sports, the network announced in a press release Tuesday.

The 43-year-old was shot June 9 in his native Dominican Republic, and underwent several surgeries after being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Ortiz made his first public appearance Sept. 9 at Fenway Park when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before addressing the crowd.

Ortiz was embraced by Rodriguez in his return to TV before delivering a message to the fans. And just before the start of Game 1 of the ALDS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, Ortiz took to Instagram to express his happiness to be back on set with a simple caption of, “Glad to be back with the boys!!!!”

Take a look:

We’re happy to have to back too, Big Papi.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images