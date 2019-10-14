Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When David Ortiz isn’t swapping out water for vodka or lighting up cigars on live TV, he’s reminiscing 2013 — specifically Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers.

Many Boston fans probably remember where they were when Ortiz tied Game 2 in the bottom of the eighth inning on Oct. 13, 2013, with an epic grand slam. The Red Sox, of course, would tie the series at one game apiece before eventually knocking the Tigers out of postseason contention en route to a World Series title.

And Ortiz, who currently is working as an analyst for FOX for pre and postgame coverage of the postseason, took a minute to remember the moment for himself by posting the video to his Instagram account.

“ALCS 6 years ago….just felt like sharing 🤣🤣 sorry @tnutts48 u know u still my dawg!!! ✊🏿,” he captioned the post.

Take a look:

Ah, memories.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images