The Washington Nationals could use some of David Ortiz’s motivational magic right about now.

The Boston Red Sox legend explained Monday night on FOX Sports how he would attempt to rally the Nationals ahead of their 2019 World Series Game 6 tilt against the Houston Astros. The Nationals looked destined for glory six days ago after they won the opening two games on the road to take home a commanding lead in the series. However, Houston stormed back to win all three games in Washington, giving it the chance to clinch the series Tuesday night.

Here’s how Ortiz would lift the Nationals’ spirits ahead of Tuesday’s Game 6 if he was on the team.

“I would call a team dinner,” Ortiz said. “I would bring the coaches and every single person that rode with us throughout the season. And during that dinner I would get up, like out in the middle of the wedding, and be like ‘Guys, how were the first couple of months of the season.’ Everyone would be like ‘we were in trouble.’ I’d be like ‘how about the last four months of the season?’

“Amazing,” Alex Rodriguez said.

“And I would get up and say, ‘Where we at right now!? In the World Series! Why? Because we pulled ourselves together and we did it as a team,” Ortiz continued. “Tuesday, we need to go back to that.'”

That surely would be some sight to see.

Since Ortiz’s rallied his Red Sox teammates with timely hits and powerful words during his Boston tenure, in which the team won three World Series, the Nationals could do worse than to follow his instructions to a the letter.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images