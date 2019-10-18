David Pastrnak continued his hot start Thursday.
The Boston Bruins right winger potted his seventh goal of the season at 9:34 of the first period Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Pastrnak scored on the power play when Patrice Bergeron fed him the puck on a picture perfect one-touch pass. With the first period goal, and then an assist in the second frame, Pastrnak added on to his team-lead in points with 12.
For more on Pastrnak’s game-opening goal and early-season hot streak, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” clip above, presented by Berkshire Bank.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images