David Pastrnak almost re-wrote a page in the record book with his hot streak.

The goal the Boston Boston Bruins right wing scored in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at TD Garden was his fifth consecutive strike for the Bruins and moved him to within touching distance of a 15-year-old team record. Pastrnak had scored four goals Monday in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks and then notched another early on against the Lightning.

In becoming just the third Bruins player to score five consecutive goals for the team, Pastrnak tied Dunc Fisher for second place in Boston history but fell one goal short of Glen Murray’s record.

Most consecutive team goals, @NHLBruins franchise history: 6 – Glen Murray (2003-04)

5 – @pastrnak96 (2019-20)

5 – Dunc Fisher (1951-52)#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/x2Ud3h1y6S — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 18, 2019

Former Chicago Blackhawks right wing and former Ottawa Senators forward Cy Denneny own the NHL consecutive team goals record with seven.

The last NHL player to score six or more consecutive team goals was Jason Zucker in 2017-18 w/ Minnesota. While the most by one player in NHL history seven: Brian Noonan (1991-92 w/ CHI) and Cy Denneny (1920-21 w/ SEN) pic.twitter.com/fVaY6GdReu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 18, 2019

Pastrnak scored two goals and added an assist in the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning. He extended his point streak to five games, during which he has scored eight goals and registered five assists.

Although Patrice Bergeron’s second-period goal ended Pastrnak’s bid to tie or break Murray’s record, his chase for that mark represents a highlight of his incredible early season exploits.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images