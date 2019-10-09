Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was only a matter of time before David Pastrnak found the back of the net.

After lighting the lamp 38 times last season, the 23-year-old netted his first goal of the season Tuesday night to put the Boston Bruins on the board against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Pastrnak also added two more points after assisting two goals to Brad Marchand.

For more on the Bruins right winger’s first goal of the season, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images